Doomed coach firm customers should get money back
The boss of doomed coach firm Elcock Reisen said it was hoped the majority of customers would get their money back after it went into administration.
All future bookings with the Telford business, which has run for nearly 100 years, have been cancelled.
The final holiday would return from Bridgwater in Somerset on Thursday evening, the company stated.
It took out 40 to 45 UK-based holidays a year and ran day trips, director Nick Prince said.
'Few weeks'
Thirty two staff members were expected to be affected by its closure.
The firm has previously said administration was a result of a takeover falling through, after it ran in to financial difficulties due to rising prices and wages.
The company has stated its offices would close on Friday and it was contacting customers as quickly as possible.
Elcock Reisen had operated school bus routes for a number of years and the council has said it would look to work with other companies to fill those before the new term.
Mr Prince, who said his father built up the company with John Elcock, has worked there since 1991.
On Friday, the final runs, two that were factory contracts, would take place, he stated.
A holiday for more than 30 passengers due to leave on Sunday to the Norfolk Broads and another UK holiday due to depart a week on Sunday will not go ahead.
Mr Prince said he was “hoping that the majority of people will get their money back, but it may take a few weeks”.
He said: “We did have a bond which should guarantee that most people will get their money back.”
Oakengates Town Council arranges an annual day trip for over 60s - most recently when 165 people were taken to Liverpool on four Elcock Reisen coaches in July.
Mayor of Oakengates Steve Reynolds, who is a Labour councillor for Telford & Wrekin Council, said it was "a wonderful day".
He added: "The sun was out and (it was) very good, but everybody appreciated the coach trip, the service of the drivers and it just went perfectly well."
Mr Reynolds also said: "They're a professional, a real good professional company.
"They've provided a good service to all the residents of Telford and Wrekin and... it's such sad news that they've gone into administration."
