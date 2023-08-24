The boss of doomed coach firm Elcock Reisen said it was hoped the majority of customers would get their money back after it went into administration.

All future bookings with the Telford business, which has run for nearly 100 years, have been cancelled.

The final holiday would return from Bridgwater in Somerset on Thursday evening, the company stated.

It took out 40 to 45 UK-based holidays a year and ran day trips, director Nick Prince said.