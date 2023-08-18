Temporary bridge closures for £7.5m redevelopment
At a glance
Temporary closures have been announced for the A47 Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth
A succession of dates have been released in August, September and October
The bridge requires a £7.5m upgrade of its operating system
A series of overnight closures are due to affect a Norfolk bridge while a £7.5m refurbishment gets carried out.
National Highways said the Breydon Bridge on the A47 in Great Yarmouth would close overnight on 21, 22, 24 and 29 August, and from 15 September to 5 October, between 20:00 and 06:00 BST.
Eastbound traffic would be diverted from the A47 at Trowse Newton and travel southbound on the A146, then on to the A143 at Gillingham before re-joining at the Beccles Road/A47 interchange.
Westbound traffic would follow the same diversion route in reverse.
The operating system of the crossing over the River Yare was due to be completely replaced as part of the plans.
Bridge lifts to test the new structures would be carried out between 9 and 12 October, from 10:00 to 14:30 BST, to limit disruption.
Small marine vessels would still be able to pass under the bridge using side spans.
Ajith Nair, National Highways project manager, said: "Many of the key components on the bridge were installed when it first opened in 1985 and are now at the end of their working life.
"These are the bridge's hydraulic and control systems – like its heart and brain – and they need to be replaced.
"We appreciate the inconvenience this will cause to local people and businesses, and we remain very grateful for everyone's understanding."
Work on the bridge was expected to be completed in winter.
