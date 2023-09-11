Drivers are facing long delays on the A14 in Suffolk following a crash between a lorry and a car.

It happened at about 12:30 BST on the eastbound carriageway close to junction 52 near Claydon, north of Ipswich.

Suffolk Police said the lorry driver was unharmed and the driver of the car was "not believed to be in a life-threatening" situation "at this stage".

The carriageway has been blocked, with congestion building back to Stowmarket East at junction 50.