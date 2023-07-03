Jet ski riders have been reported to police after repeatedly disturbing seals, a wildlife group said.

Kent Wildlife Trust claimed a colony of seals at Pegwell Bay, who are midway through their pupping season, were rushed into the water due to revving engines close to their resting spot.

It comes just weeks after the organisation warned beachgoers not to approach the creatures on the beach and in water.

The charity said it is acting as part of an initiative aimed at combating the disturbance of marine wildlife.