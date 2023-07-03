Jet ski riders reported for disturbing seals
Jet ski riders have been reported to police after repeatedly disturbing seals, a wildlife group said.
Kent Wildlife Trust claimed a colony of seals at Pegwell Bay, who are midway through their pupping season, were rushed into the water due to revving engines close to their resting spot.
It comes just weeks after the organisation warned beachgoers not to approach the creatures on the beach and in water.
The charity said it is acting as part of an initiative aimed at combating the disturbance of marine wildlife.
Nina Jones, Kent Wildlife Trust’s protected area warden, said: “This is not just anti-social behaviour, the actions of the jet ski riders have a significant impact on the welfare of the seals, who are in the process of giving birth and raising their pups.
“Continued disturbance may result in their mothers seeking refuge in the water, preventing her from feeding her pup or potentially abandoning it altogether."
The organisation is offering training to seal boat tour operators on going about their business without disturbing the marine creatures.
