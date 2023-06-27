A drummer who has Tourette's said it was "wonderful" to see Lewis Capaldi's fans support him after he struggled to finish his Glastonbury set.

The singer announced last year he had been diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome and has since been open about his struggles with anxiety.

Greg Storey, who also has the condition, said he shared similar experiences when he has played gigs in the past.

"Tourette's can be a really impactful thing when you’re about to go on stage, nerves are one of the biggest triggers for Tourette's syndrome," he said.