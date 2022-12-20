Travel restrictions for visitors to Jersey have been discussed at a meeting between senior politicians from the island and France.

French visitors, including day trippers from Normandy and France, have had to present passports after Brexit because Jersey became part of the Common Travel Area., external

Before Brexit only ID cards were required from French visitors to the island.

Jersey Minister for External Relations, Deputy Philip Ozouf, said "discussions were useful" on the "ongoing challenges faced by French nationals wishing to visit the island".