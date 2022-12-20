Minister has 'useful' talks on Brexit travel restrictions
At a glance
Post-Brexit travel restrictions have been discussed by senior Jersey and French politicians.
They met in Paris to discuss travel, fisheries, tourism trade, education and the conflict in Ukraine.
Jersey Minister for External Relations, Deputy Philip Ozouf, said the talks were "invaluable".
- Published
Travel restrictions for visitors to Jersey have been discussed at a meeting between senior politicians from the island and France.
French visitors, including day trippers from Normandy and France, have had to present passports after Brexit because Jersey became part of the Common Travel Area., external
Before Brexit only ID cards were required from French visitors to the island.
Jersey Minister for External Relations, Deputy Philip Ozouf, said "discussions were useful" on the "ongoing challenges faced by French nationals wishing to visit the island".
Mr Ozouf met French Minister of State for Europe, Laurence Boone, and the French Secretary of State for the Sea, Hervé Berville, in Paris.
Fisheries, tourism, trade, education and the conflict in Ukraine were also discussed.
Mr Ozouf said after the meeting: "This is a meeting I have been eager to have, as there are several areas on which further discussions were useful, notably fisheries and the ongoing challenges faced by French nationals wishing to visit the island.
“Having the opportunity to discuss these matters in person, face-to-face, is invaluable."