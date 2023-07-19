Thousands of wheelie bins and gull-proof sacks, which were due to be given to every household in Cornwall, are being stored at a cost of £300,000.

The Liberal Democrats criticised Cornwall Council’s Conservative regime for storing the bins since 2021 and “wasting taxpayers’ money”.

The Lib Dems said every household in Cornwall was due to receive a new wheelie bin or reusable sack as part of the waste collection contract signed with Biffa before the 2021 council election.

The council states residents of Cornwall will still receive the bins and sacks, as well as an outdoor food waste caddy and kitchen food waste caddy, as it rolls out its new waste collection system which has been delayed to allow for upgrades at recycling sites.