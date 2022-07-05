Man seriously injured in 'callous' hit-and-run
- Published
A man has been seriously injured in an "extremely callous" hit-and-run in north Wales, police have said.
The pedestrian was taken to Countess of Chester Hospital after being hit by a car in Shotton Lane, Shotton, Flintshire, on Monday.
Police were called to the scene at about 19:00 BST after the man, in his 60s, was hit by a silver estate car.
It was said to be heading in the direction of Ewloe from Shotton at the time of the crash.
PC Tom Hough, of North Wales Police, said: “Failing to stop to check on the condition of the pedestrian was extremely callous and I am urging anybody who may have witnessed the incident or who may have been in the area at the time to contact us.
"I’m also urging anybody who knows of a damaged silver estate car, or if any local garages have been approached today to fix the front end of a silver estate car to get in touch.”