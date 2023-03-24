School opening delayed due to power problem
The opening of a new £8.2m secondary school has been further delayed due to power problems.
Central Bedfordshire Council said the Houstone School buildings in Houghton Regis would now open for pupils in September. The school was due to open at the start of the academic year in 2022.
In June, its opening was delayed when Roman and Bronze Age remains were found on the site.
The council said the issue was out of its control and related to "connecting the site to the power grid".
The new school was intended to replace the Houghton Regis Academy, which closed in August 2022.
Pupils have been enrolled at the new school since the 2021-22 academic year, but have been taught off-site at University Technical College (UTC) in the town.
"The building will remain available to Houstone School for as long as required," the local authority said.
It thanked parents and the 200 of so pupils for their "patience and support".
The council said classrooms should be ready in the "state-of-the-art" buildings on the Kingsland Campus after the summer holidays.
"We are doing everything possible to ensure we provide a building and an outstanding learning environment for children, young people and staff," it said.
"Our priority has always been to ensure that the new building does not disrupt learning and has no adverse impact on any child’s progress and enjoyment of school."
An ancient burial site, human remains, pottery, and other artefacts were found on the site, which the council said were of "historical significance".
All the finds would "go to a local museum", it added.
