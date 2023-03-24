The opening of a new £8.2m secondary school has been further delayed due to power problems.

Central Bedfordshire Council said the Houstone School buildings in Houghton Regis would now open for pupils in September. The school was due to open at the start of the academic year in 2022.

In June, its opening was delayed when Roman and Bronze Age remains were found on the site.

The council said the issue was out of its control and related to "connecting the site to the power grid".