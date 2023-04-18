Making older buildings accessible 'might be a challenge'
At a glance
Making older Guernsey buildings accessible to all depends what "state they're in", a member of the Guernsey Disability Alliance acknowledges
The States needs to produce accessibility action plans for its buildings by October 2028
Ramps, hearing loops and guidance for people with sight or hearing impairments would help, the alliance said
Making older buildings in Guernsey accessible to all might be a challenge, says a member of Guernsey Disability Alliance.
Under new anti-discrimination laws, the States needs to produce accessibility action plans for its buildings by October 2028.
Janina Almeida, from the alliance, which is a support charity, acknowledged that "some of the buildings are really old and it depends what state they're in".
The States is planning accessibility audits of more than 40 of its public buildings, including Frossard House and schools.
Ms Almeida said: "They can't really change it [old buildings] as much... but ramps, or things for blind or hard of hearing people will help."
She added that better accessibility would also really benefit shops and businesses.
She said: "If there are things like hearing loops or helping guide blind people in, they are going to get a lot more customers and a lot more profit."