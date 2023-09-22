Warning over batteries after recycling lorry fire

FireCanterbury City Council

Nobody was injured, but a lorry carrying recycling waste was damaged in the fire

At a glance

  • A fire in Canterbury has damaged a recycling lorry

  • It is believed to have beeen started by Lithium ion batteries

  • Nobody was injured in the blaze

Christian Fuller
BBC News

A fire in Canterbury which damaged a recycling lorry was believed to have been started by Lithium ion batteries, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Farmhouse Close, Barham, just before 09:00 BST.

Nobody was injured, but a lorry carrying recycling waste was damaged.

Canterbury City Council said: “We cannot state this enough – please do not put batteries of any type into your rubbish.”

Two fire engines attended the scene, where crews extinguished the fire.

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by Canterbury City Council

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

The fire service reminded the public to recycle batteries via specialist recycling services as some batteries can be a fire risk when disposed of incorrectly.

The council said that when damaged, batteries have a tendency to explode or ignite.

“We strongly believe the fire was caused by a battery in the rubbish,” a spokesperson said.

“This is the second such incident in only a few days. The last one was caused by someone chucking a full car battery into their waste.”

A spare hire vehicle has been deployed by the council.

Anyone whose recycling is not collected is urged to leave their bin out for Saturday’s catch up crews to empty.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related internet links