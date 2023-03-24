The mother of an American woman who disappeared in Ireland 30 years ago has said she hopes a new murder inquiry will "bring up something new".

Annie McCarrick, who was 26 at the time, had been living in Dublin when she went missing on 26 March 1993.

Despite searches at the time and in the years since, no trace of her has been found.

On Friday, gardaí (Irish police) confirmed her disappearance is now being treated as murder.

Speaking to Irish broadcaster RTÉ, Annie McCarrick's mother Nancy said that she would "love to be able to find" her and bring her home to Long Island, New York.

She said she hopes the police will now review all the evidence and information received to date.

"That's what they said they will do, which is just great, really it is," she added.

"I think it's the best we could hope for."