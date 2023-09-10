A man in his 70s was killed when the car he was driving crashed into a tree.

It happened on the A251 Faversham Road in Ashford, Kent, at about 06:30 BST on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and the driver of a red Mazda 6 estate car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are urging anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage taken in the area at around the time of the crash to come forward.