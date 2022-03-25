Cornwall Council's leader said she was delighted after it emerged that more than 2,000 people in the county offered their homes to refugees from Ukraine.

Conservative leader Councillor Linda Taylor said it was a sign of the “warmth and welcoming nature of Cornwall”.

She said the council was working with partner agencies to ensure sufficient support was in place to welcome people from Ukraine.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February an estimated 10 million people have fled their homes, according the United Nations.

Addressing a meeting of the council’s cabinet, Ms Taylor said: “To ensure we can give the support that our residents will rightly expect, we are now meeting with partners from the health and education sectors, as well as charitable organisations, on a weekly basis to ensure we are coordinated in our response.

“We are concentrating on the immediate needs of how to keep people safe as they are matched with residents, and when they arrive in Cornwall."