With every short-cut route between Osborne Road and Cradlewell now blocked off, there are concerns fire, ambulance and police vehicles will get stuck on these main routes.

Resident Charlotte Tame said cutting off access for the emergency services was “absolutely obscene and unsafe” and risked vehicles being held up by “immovable congestion”.

The TWFRS said it had been consulted on the LTNs by the council and "so far they have not impacted on our emergency response".

A spokesperson said: “This remains a trial scheme, the purpose of which is to understand the impact it will have on communities, including any impact on the response of emergency services.

"It would be inappropriate for us to comment any further at this stage as we will not be able to evaluate the full impact of the LTNs concerned until that trial has concluded.”

Northumbria Police said it had also been consulted but would not comment until the trial had finished.

The North East Ambulance Service declined to comment.

The city council said it could make changes if required and would continue to monitor the situation.