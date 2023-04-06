No delays due to shut roads so far, say 999 services
At a glance
The Low Traffic Neighbourhood road closures have attracted criticism from residents and shops
Concerns have been raised that fire crews, paramedics and police might be delayed
Emergency services said the closures had not caused difficulties so far
A public consultation runs until September
Emergency service bosses say a set of controversial trial road closures have not delayed them "so far".
Newly blocked-off roads in Jesmond, Newcastle, have been criticised by traders and some residents for diverting rat-running and deterring shoppers.
Concerns have also been raised the Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTN) might delay fire crews, ambulances and police.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) and Northumbria Police said it was “inappropriate” to comment further before the trial ended.
Newcastle City Council introduced the LTNs to stop drivers rat-running through residential streets, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Bollards have been installed on a number of roads on an experimental basis for 18 months, with a consultation running for the first six.
Some householders have welcomed the quieter streets and say the area is safer for cyclists and pedestrians.
But others have complained traffic has simply shifted to make nearby roads more congested.
'Obscene and unsafe'
With every short-cut route between Osborne Road and Cradlewell now blocked off, there are concerns fire, ambulance and police vehicles will get stuck on these main routes.
Resident Charlotte Tame said cutting off access for the emergency services was “absolutely obscene and unsafe” and risked vehicles being held up by “immovable congestion”.
The TWFRS said it had been consulted on the LTNs by the council and "so far they have not impacted on our emergency response".
A spokesperson said: “This remains a trial scheme, the purpose of which is to understand the impact it will have on communities, including any impact on the response of emergency services.
"It would be inappropriate for us to comment any further at this stage as we will not be able to evaluate the full impact of the LTNs concerned until that trial has concluded.”
Northumbria Police said it had also been consulted but would not comment until the trial had finished.
The North East Ambulance Service declined to comment.
The city council said it could make changes if required and would continue to monitor the situation.
