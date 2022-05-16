Car windows smashed overnight in Jersey

Cars have had their windows smashed overnight in the St Brelade area of Jersey, police say.

Four vehicles, which were all parked in a row nearest the railway walk in Le Clos Orange, were damaged between 23:15 BST on Saturday 14 and 08:30 BST on Sunday 15 May.

Police said the majority of windows on the cars were smashed "likely using a tool".

Officers have asked for those who may have witnessed the incident to get in contact.