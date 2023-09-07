County Donegal castle due to go under the hammer
At a glance
The Keep in Buncrana comes with a third of an acre of land
It is one of the few O'Doherty castles that remain in Donegal
The auction has generated interest from across Ireland and internationally
The remains of a centuries-old Irish castle once owned by Gaelic chieftains is to go under the hammer at auction.
With a reserve price of €175,000 (£149,650) the sale of O'Doherty's Keep in Buncrana, County Donegal, comes with third of an acre of land.
It has links to 17th Century rebellion and to United Irishman Wolfe Tone.
Auctioneer Dara Furey said its potential new owner would be writing "themselves into history".
Built in the 14th Century, the fortified tower house belonged to the O'Doherty clan, lords of the Inishowen peninsula from the 1300s to the early 1600s.
It was part of a network of defensive buildings around the peninsula and one of the last remaining of the O'Doherty castles in Inishowen.
Although privately owned, the keep has national monument status and the protection of the Irish state.
The keep was burned by Crown Forces in 1608 after Cahir O'Doherty had rebelled against the English and led an attack on nearby Derry.
Following his death, the keep was granted to Sir Arthur Chichester - the architect of the Ulster Plantation - who leased it to Henry Vaughan.
His family occupied the building until 1718 when they built their manor house Buncrana Castle using materials from the wall surrounding the keep.
It was there that Wolfe Tone - the leader of the 1798 Irish Rebellion - was held following his capture by the British.
Situated in Buncrana's Swan Park, the keep - which is intact externally but is roofless - is one of the town's most recognisable landmarks.
Mr Furey told BBC Radio Foyle's North West Today that the keep was the "founding point" of the town of Buncrana.
Its sale has garnered interest from across Ireland and internationally.
"It's a niche market - for a niche market you never have a huge amount of bidders but anybody who does come tend to be quite serious," he said.
Fixing a reserve price, he added, had proved challenging.
"One method a valuer uses for valuation is called a comparable method, so if you have comparable sales for similar types of things you value based on that - there are no comparable sales for this," he said.
"There is a view in some circles it is a priceless artefact, at any price it would be cheap.
"My view is that at this type of price, for what you are buying, and if the right person is buying, then they are writing themselves into history."
The current owners, he added, wanted to pass the keep on to "new guardians" and hoped it would be restored into a visitor attraction.