The number of specialist police officers who tackle rural crimes like farm equipment theft and hare coursing is set to double, it has been announced.

It comes as Gloucestershire Police highlights rural crime and the measures it is taking to tackle it, during a week of action.

The force said rural crime was a "substantial concern for many communities” and cost the UK nearly £50m last year.

Gloucestershire Police and Crime Commissioner, Chris Nelson, said he has now funded "a doubling in the size" of the Gloucestershire Rural Crime Team.