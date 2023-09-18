Rural crime officer numbers to double
At a glance
Gloucestershire's police and crime commissioner Chris Nelson has pledged to double the size of the rural crime team
He also plans to provided them with state of the art equipment through the Home Office Safer Streets Fund
Rural crime is being highlighted during a week of action by the force
The number of specialist police officers who tackle rural crimes like farm equipment theft and hare coursing is set to double, it has been announced.
It comes as Gloucestershire Police highlights rural crime and the measures it is taking to tackle it, during a week of action.
The force said rural crime was a "substantial concern for many communities” and cost the UK nearly £50m last year.
Gloucestershire Police and Crime Commissioner, Chris Nelson, said he has now funded "a doubling in the size" of the Gloucestershire Rural Crime Team.
The number of specialist officers will increase from four to eight over the next few months, he said.
Mr Nelson has also announced plans to invest in more technology such as quad bikes, drones and night vision goggles, to help catch culprits.
Rural crime cost the UK nearly £50m in 2022, up from just over £40m the year before, although it has decreased in Gloucestershire, NFU Mutual said.
Mr Nelson said: “Although I am very pleased that recent figures from NFU mutual show a welcome reduction in the cost of rural crime, I do not want to rest on our laurels as I believe there is a lot more to do.
“That’s why I’ve funded a doubling in the size of the Gloucestershire Rural Crime Team and provided them with state-of-the-art equipment through the Home Office Safer Streets Fund.”
'Fear and intimidation'
During the week, rural crime offences will be “under the spotlight” as officers run a number of enforcement and awareness operations, Gloucestershire Police said.
Supt Paul Keasey said: “Rural areas typically tend to be safer, but the impact of crime is often greater on victims in the countryside due to their remote and isolated locations, making them feel more vulnerable and concerned.
“Farming communities are facing fear and intimidation from groups of criminals, and this has severe impacts on agricultural businesses.
“That’s why a week like this is really important and why we, alongside our partner agencies, want to demonstrate our support of rural communities and explain what we are doing and how the community can help.”