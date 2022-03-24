Creative workspaces, art installations and an amphitheatre are in the pipeline for a revamp of Bodmin town centre.

The aim is to bring more people in, said the Bodmin Town Team which is working with Cornwall Council on the vision for 2030.

Artist's impressions show thriving street scenes with activities and new outdoor cafe areas.

A new town centre action plan, based on consultation with townspeople, will be drawn up to look at how some of the ambitions can be achieved.