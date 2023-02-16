CCTV image appeal over sex assault on boy, 17

CCTV stillsSouth Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police has released stills of a person they would like to speak to

Detectives investigating the sexual assault of a 17-year-old boy in Sheffield have released CCTV images of an individual they believe could hold vital information.

The teenager was attacked at about 19:20 GMT on Saturday 28 January in a car park near the bus interchange on Pond Street.

South Yorkshire Police has released stills of a person they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.

Witnesses or anyone who recogises the man are urged to get in touch with the force.

Related Topics

South Yorkshire Police