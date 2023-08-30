Hospital admits failings in care of girl who died
A Kent hospital has said lessons will be learned after a six-year-old girl died days after being sent home with suspected tonsillitis.
The Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital (QEQM) in Margate has apologised to Maya Siek's family after their review suggested she died of sepsis last December following failings in her care.
Maya's mother Magdalena Wisniewska and stepfather Raj Ratan Bande, who live in Margate, have said someone needs to take responsibility for their loss.
The hospital's investigation concluded Maya was "inappropriately discharged due to a lack of senior clinical oversight".
Mr Ratan Bande said that "Maya was complaining about tummy pain and vomiting", and collapsed while they were trying to book a medical appointment.
Papers showed Maya had collapsed twice but was sent home from the QEQM with antibiotics for suspected tonsillitis in December 2022.
She was later readmitted but died of sepsis caused by influenza.
The hospital compiled a serious incident report, the results of which were sent to Mrs Wisniewska by the trust chief executive Tracey Fletcher on 17 August.
The letter and report admits Maya's case was not escalated to a consultant and there was a failure to acknowledge abnormal blood results.
It said a post-mortem examination concluded she died of sepsis caused by influenza A.
The report said: "It appears the busyness of the department impacted the decision making.
"There was a lack of appreciation of the significance of her sepsis throughout care [from 19 to 21 December]. Therefore it was concluded that there was incomplete treatment of the sepsis."
Mr Ratan Bande said: "I don't know how to put it into context.
"They are basically saying they messed it up big time and they have acknowledged it's happened in their care and they are saying 'we will learn from this'.
"Well, I don't know whether they learn it or not. For us, our world has been shattered.
"It's like the whole world is upside down and when a child dies next to your eyes it’s so difficult. That will stay with you for the rest of your life.”
Jane Dickson, chief nursing officer and midwifery officer at East Kent Hospitals, said: “I am so sorry to Maya’s family for their loss.
“We are undertaking a thorough investigation into Maya’s care to assist us in providing answers to Maya's family as well as ensuring we know where we need to do things differently and ensure lessons are learned.
“We will continue to work with and update Maya’s family as part of the investigation."
An inquest into Maya's death has yet to take place.
