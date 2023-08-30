Mr Ratan Bande said that "Maya was complaining about tummy pain and vomiting", and collapsed while they were trying to book a medical appointment.

Papers showed Maya had collapsed twice but was sent home from the QEQM with antibiotics for suspected tonsillitis in December 2022.

She was later readmitted but died of sepsis caused by influenza.

The hospital compiled a serious incident report, the results of which were sent to Mrs Wisniewska by the trust chief executive Tracey Fletcher on 17 August.

The letter and report admits Maya's case was not escalated to a consultant and there was a failure to acknowledge abnormal blood results.

It said a post-mortem examination concluded she died of sepsis caused by influenza A.

The report said: "It appears the busyness of the department impacted the decision making.

"There was a lack of appreciation of the significance of her sepsis throughout care [from 19 to 21 December]. Therefore it was concluded that there was incomplete treatment of the sepsis."