Director general of RTÉ, Dee Forbes, has resigned with immediate effect.

The move comes as presenter Ryan Tubridy was paid €345,000 (£296,800) more than had been published in the Irish broadcaster's earnings reports.

The TV and radio host received the payments between 2017 and 2022.

In a statement on Monday, Ms Forbes said she has "engaged with and consistently co-operated with the processes directed towards answering questions surrounding payments to Ryan Tubridy".

"As director general, I am the person ultimately accountable for what happens within the organisation and I take that responsibility seriously," she added.

"I am tendering my resignation to RTÉ with immediate effect."

Mr Tubridy recently stood down as the host of RTÉ One's The Late Late Show, Ireland's longest-running TV chat show, with Northern Ireland comedian Patrick Kielty announced as his replacement.