RTÉ director general resigns over Tubridy payments
Director general of RTÉ, Dee Forbes, has resigned with immediate effect.
The move comes as presenter Ryan Tubridy was paid €345,000 (£296,800) more than had been published in the Irish broadcaster's earnings reports.
The TV and radio host received the payments between 2017 and 2022.
In a statement on Monday, Ms Forbes said she has "engaged with and consistently co-operated with the processes directed towards answering questions surrounding payments to Ryan Tubridy".
"As director general, I am the person ultimately accountable for what happens within the organisation and I take that responsibility seriously," she added.
"I am tendering my resignation to RTÉ with immediate effect."
Mr Tubridy recently stood down as the host of RTÉ One's The Late Late Show, Ireland's longest-running TV chat show, with Northern Ireland comedian Patrick Kielty announced as his replacement.
The payments made to Mr Tubridy were uncovered after the company's auditors alerted the board to some of the transactions.
Ms Forbes had previously been suspended from her role by the RTÉ board on Wednesday.
She had been due to step down in July.
In her statement this morning, Ms Forbes said that she feels the RTÉ board has not treated her with "anything approaching the levels of fairness, equity and respect that anyone should expect as an employee, a colleague or a person".
'Impact on my health'
"All of this has had a very serious and ongoing impact on my health and well-being," she said.
The Irish broadcaster has been invited to appear before the Oireachtas (Irish Parliament) media committee on Wednesday.
This will be followed by another appearance the public accounts committee on Thursday.
An independent external review of corporate governance at the station will also take place.
The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) at RTÉ welcomed the announcement and said any review must be transparent and done in a timely manner.