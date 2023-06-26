Director general of RTÉ, Dee Forbes, has resigned with immediate effect.

The move comes as presenter Ryan Tubridy was paid €345,000 (£296,800) more than had been published in the Irish broadcaster's earnings reports.

The TV and radio host received the payments between 2017 and 2022.

In a statement on Monday, Ms Forbes said she has "engaged with and consistently co-operated with the processes directed towards answering questions surrounding payments to Ryan Tubridy".

"As director general, I am the person ultimately accountable for what happens within the organisation and I take that responsibility seriously," she added.

"I am tendering my resignation to RTÉ with immediate effect."