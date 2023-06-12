Police investigating what they called a "serious domestic incident" in a village have said they want to speak to a 65-year-old man.

Anthony Manson, known as Tony, is described as having a slim build, a grey beard and is believed to have a cane corso dog with him.

Armed officers are among those who have been searching near Tintern in Monmouthshire early on Monday.

Gwent Police warned anyone who sees Mr Manson not to approach him.