Cancer survivor reaches Mount Kilimanjaro summit
A Guernsey cancer survivor has reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.
Oksana Stojko, 34, reached the peak on Sunday, marking two years since she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Her fundraiser raised more than £4,700 for the Guernsey Society for Cancer Relief.
Ms Stojko said she was "truly grateful to everyone" who had donated and "supported with their kind words".
She added: "It was quite an emotional experience and being able to do it two years after the diagnosis just shows that there is hope and each day should be cherished and celebrated for what it can bring."
Ms Stojko and her fiancé completed the Lemosho route across eight days, taking them 70km (42 miles) through bushland, rain forest, moorland, desert and arctic.
She said: “It has been physically tougher than I thought but we prepared as good as was possible on the Guernsey cliffs and kept the positive attitude going.
"Each zone came with its own challenges and temperatures so thorough preparation was key.
"We were quite lucky with the weather on the summit night as there was not much wind which can make the ascent feel really cold."
Ms Stojko said she was "cautiously excited about planning" her next fundraiser.
