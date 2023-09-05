The court heard how the pair were on a night out with friends and colleagues when the alleged assault took place.

Prosecuting, Rachel Beckett told the court the pair had gone out for a cigarette when Mr Sinden tried to kiss the woman, putting his hands up her dress.

The woman said "no" several times as she was pushed against a wall, jurors heard.

When other members of the group came out, the woman told the defendant they were coming and walked away.

The group left because the woman wanted to go home, the court heard, and Mr Sinden said to her: "Oh, do you hate me now?"

The group had been drinking from 15:00 that day at a couple of pubs before heading to Eastbourne Cocktail Club for karaoke in the evening, where the alleged assault took place.

Following the night out, Mr Sinden messaged the woman to say he hoped she "didn't feel bad" about the evening.

She replied: "I don't feel great about any of it, I'm trying to forget it. I definitely said no to you."

In messages read out in court, Mr Sinden responded: "Everyone was drunk and I won't mention it again".

Mr Sinden denies the allegations and in a prepared statement to police said it was "entirely consensual".

The trial continues.