Ten more kittens have been born at a Scottish wildlife park as part of a wildcat captive breeding programme set up to try to save the species.

In the wild the Scottish wildcat is extinct or on the brink of extinction, according to research.

The Saving Wildcats project at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Highland Wildlife Park is breeding wildcats with the aim of releasing some in the Cairngorms.

The two litters of five were born to mums Tulla and Margaret, bringing the total number born in the project’s first ever breeding season up to 18 so far.

RZSS said litters of five were incredibly rare in captivity.

The initiative announced the birth of the first kittens - a total of eight in three litters - earlier this year.