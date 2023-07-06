Four people have been arrested after allegedly chaining themselves to a coal mine opening as part of a climate change protest.

Police attended a protest at Ffos-y-Fran in Merthyr Tyfdil on Wednesday, where protestors demonstrated against continued operation at the site.

South Wales Police said “a number” of the group chained themselves to the opening of the mine, and four were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

They were a 43-year-old woman from Exeter, Devon, a 45-year-old woman from Dorset, a 75-year-old woman from Llanidloes, Powys, and a 68-year-old man from Caerphilly.