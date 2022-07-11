Woman airlifted to hospital after Beattock car crash

A woman is in a serious condition in hospital after a crash on the A74(M) in Dumfries and Galloway on Saturday.

A Mercedes C250 being driven by a 37-year-old man left the road near Beattock at about 13:40.

His 35-year-old female passenger was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The driver and two children travelling in the back of the car, aged six and nine, did not require treatment.

Sgt David Kerr said investigations were ongoing into the cause of the crash and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.