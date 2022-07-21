City to consider future for pavement cafes
At a glance
Legislation, which fast-tracked approvals for outdoor licensing, expires in September
York's council admits not all locations in the city centre are suitable for outdoor tables
Disabled campaigners have said the growth in pavement cafes has made the city centre inaccessible to them
The council proposes to consult on new guidance
Limits on the number of pavement cafes and the hours they remain open could be imposed in York.
The city council said the historic centre's infrastructure is unable to accommodate such cafes at every location.
A requirement for planning approval was removed by the government during the pandemic, but that legislation expires in September.
The authority said it plans to consult with businesses and disabled groups on a new policy.
People with disabilities have previously said the popularity of pavement cafes has made the city centre inaccessible for them, while business owners have said outdoor seating areas have improved trade.
Ashley Mason, executive member for economy at the council, said the temporary rules had enabled businesses to continue trading during an "incredibly challenging time".
"Whilst we recognise the continued importance of these licences to many businesses, it's clear that there are access issues we need to address," he added.
In a report to the council's executive, officers said there was "no certainty" whether the government would extend the emergency powers or what future legislation on the issue would mean.
Given the uncertainty, a new, more accessible set of guidance for the operation of pavement cafes in the city was needed.
The council said streets where vehicles were banned during certain hours, known as "foot streets", would revert to their pre-Covid operation times of 10:30 to 17:00 from October.
The report also said the "current historic infrastructure in the city centre is not ready to accommodate pavement cafes in every location, especially on the pavement, without some impact on access or additional appropriate mitigations".
Councillors will also be asked to appoint an access specialist and will discuss progress on delivering improvements in the city centre, including the installation of dropped kerbs and additional Blue Badge parking bays at a meeting on 28 July.