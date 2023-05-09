Two Thames Water executives have said they will give up their annual bonuses due to the firm's poor performance.

Chief executive Sarah Bentley previously received £496,000 in performance-related bonuses in 2022, the company said.

Chief finance officer Alastair Cochran, who was paid £298,000 in bonuses last year, will also decline all performance-related pay this year.

The company did not disclose bonuses for other directors, adding that the two executives had made personal decisions.