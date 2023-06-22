Thousands of Surrey County Council staff are to be balloted for strike action in a dispute over pay, says Unison.

Refuse collectors, social workers, teaching assistants and librarians are among those being asked to vote for industrial action over a pay offer from the council that falls short of price rises, the union says.

Unison’s Paul Couchman said: “After years of below-inflation pay increases and with the soaring cost of living, staff are struggling.”

Surrey County Council has been approached for comment.