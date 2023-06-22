Thousands of council staff to vote on strikes
At a glance
Surrey County Council staff are to be balloted for strike action
Refuse collectors, social workers and teaching assistants are among those being asked to vote
Staff represented by Unison recently voted to reject a recent pay offer
- Published
Thousands of Surrey County Council staff are to be balloted for strike action in a dispute over pay, says Unison.
Refuse collectors, social workers, teaching assistants and librarians are among those being asked to vote for industrial action over a pay offer from the council that falls short of price rises, the union says.
Unison’s Paul Couchman said: “After years of below-inflation pay increases and with the soaring cost of living, staff are struggling.”
Surrey County Council has been approached for comment.
The current pay offer would mean the lowest paid staff would receive between £1,300 and £1,700, Unison said.
It represents a 5% increase in the council's overall pay bill, but is below the 12% asked for by the union.
Almost nine out of 10 staff represented by Unison recently voted in a consultation to reject the offer.
Mr Couchman, Unison’s Surrey branch secretary, added: “There’s still no end in sight to spiralling bills and staff feel strongly that enough is enough.
“It’s not too late for the council to think again and improve its pay offer.”
The ballot opens from next week.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.