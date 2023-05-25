A 15-year-old boy has been charged with two terrorism offences, police said.

The boy, from Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire, is charged with possession of an explosive substance and inviting support for a proscribed far-right group.

He was arrested in December 2022 by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East and Thames Valley Police. They said the group's ideology was linked to the extreme right wing.

The boy, who cannot be named, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 26 June.