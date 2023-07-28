Under-threat athletics track saved by cash boost
A campaign to save Herefordshire's only athletics track from closure has succeeded after councillors agreed to provide the final cash needed.
Local runners and sports clubs started fundraising in November for repairs after UK Athletics warned the track was unlikely to be given a competition certificate in 2024.
Athlete, coach and volunteer Nikki Tyler said she was emotional and ecstatic.
"This is fantastic, it will make a huge difference to our community."
The 400-metre surface was laid in 1988 and last repaired in 2006.
The initial cost of repairs was estimated at £350,000 but this rose to £450,000.
Herefordshire Council has agreed to pay £70,000 to match an earlier donation from Hereford City Council.
The rest of the money has come from community fundraising, UK Athletics, and the government's Levelling Up fund.
"This news will put a smile on many people's faces for years to come," said Ms Tyler who was one of the fundraisers.
Jimmy Kenyon submitted a motion asking his fellow councillors to agree to provide the remaining funding needed.
"It's fantastic news that the track can now be repaired," he said. "Together with the new cycle track and the skatepark, this can now become a centre of excellence for the region."
Hereford's world and paralympic gold medal winning javelin thrower Dan Pembroke trains at the track.
Speaking to BBC Hereford & Worcester after winning the World Para Athletics title in Paris, he said the facility was essential for the county.
"It's a really good thing that the community has done to make sure our track and facility is available for future para-athletes and athletes."
The athletics track is run by the social enterprise firm Halo Leisure.
Work is expected to start in the next few months.