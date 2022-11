Residents in shared community housing have said they been hit by high energy bills as they have to share the government's £400 rebate.

The almshouses in Towcester, Northamptonshire, a group of 12 bungalows, have one meter, so only receive one discount.

One resident, Jean Holmes, said it felt like "we're almost being forgotten".

The charity that runs the almshouses said it was "fighting on behalf of residents" and expects a government announcement "within weeks".

The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy has been contacted for comment.