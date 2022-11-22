Residents in shared community housing have said they been hit by high energy bills as they have to share the government's £400 rebate.

The almshouses in Towcester, Northamptonshire, a group of 12 bungalows, have one meter, so only receive one discount.

One resident, Jean Holmes, said it felt like "we're almost being forgotten".

T﻿he charity that runs the almshouses said it was "fighting on behalf of residents" and expects a government announcement "within weeks".

T﻿he Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy has been contacted for comment.