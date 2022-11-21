A﻿ man has died and two women have been injured in a crash between three cars in Leicestershire.

Police said it happened on the A606 near Melton Mowbray just after 10:00 GMT on Monday.

The man, who was in his 20's and driving a black BMW 5 Series, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leicestershire Police have asked for anyone who was on the A606 at that time to contact them, especially if they have a dashcam in their vehicle.