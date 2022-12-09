A former hosiery factory in Leicester could be turned into flats for students, under new plans.

Developer Jade Ltd failed last year to secure planning permission for the NS Waite building in Henshaw Street, near Leicester Royal Infirmary.

But now the developer has submitted a new application to Leicester City Council, which it says addresses problems previously raised by planning officers.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the proposals would see the three-storey factory converted into a six-storey block with 46 one-bed flats and one two-bed apartment.