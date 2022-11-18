Drivers have been warned road closures will be in place in Leicester this weekend as thousands take part in a Sikh parade.

The annual Nagar Kirtan procession will be making its way through the city centre on Sunday.

The event has been celebrated in Leicester for more than 20 years and attracts about 10,000 Sikhs every year.

Rolling road closures will be in place as the procession moves from East Park Road to Holy Bones, near St Nicholas Circle.