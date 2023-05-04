Three men have been arrested on suspicion of theft after medical supplies and a large amount of tools were found in a car.

Officers discovered the items stashed in the boot of the car on Wellington Street in the Hillfields area of Coventry on Wednesday.

A search was carried out after the three, aged 32, 36 and 47, were spotted sitting in the parked vehicle.

West Midlands Police are asking anyone who recognises the stolen items to come forward in a bid to reunite them with their owners.