Primary school children in Guernsey are being taught about data protection with the help of a new book.

Warro goes on an adventure is aimed at eight-year-old children and has been published by The Office of the Data Protection Authority (ODPA).

It introduces children to the concept of personal data and how it is used in our everyday lives.

Data Protection Commissioner, Emma Martins, said: "It is not just about the fear, but the opportunities as well."