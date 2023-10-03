Changes proposed for council tax support
Torbay residents have been asked for their views on proposed changes to the Local Council Tax Support Scheme.
The scheme, funded by the Torbay Council, helps people with low incomes pay their council tax.
The council is proposing to introduce a new income-banded scheme for working-age households that it says will be less complex and easier to understand.
Household composition and net income will be applied for a percentage reduction to the council tax bill.
Pension age households will not be affected by these proposed changes as they are part of the national scheme set by the government.
The consultation started on Monday and is due to close on Sunday 12 November.
The council has released detailed information about the proposals and residents can have their say on them in an online survey., external
A paper copy can be requested by emailing consultation@torbay.gov.uk.
