A derelict sports building containing large amounts of asbestos will be demolished in Coventry.

The pool and sports hall at President Kennedy School in Keresley was shut seven years ago and its condition has deteriorated.

It was retained after the old school's demolition in 2016 and was initially earmarked for refurbishment.

However, the school's trust said the facility was now "beyond repair" and had been replaced with a new hall.

Plans to build a new leisure centre in Keresley will be considered by Coventry City Council to replace the pool.