Full planning permission has been granted for a new £46m bypass to take traffic away from a rural town.

The A140 at Long Stratton, on the main road between Ipswich and Norwich, is known as a traffic "pinch point".

South Norfolk Council approved the scheme and the highways authority, Norfolk County Council, said it hoped work on the 2.5-mile (3.9km) bypass would begin next spring and would be completed by the end of 2025.

A final business case must now be submitted to the government to release the funding needed to construct the road.