Bicycles painted white have been placed outside a county hall to symbolise six cyclists who have been killed in road collisions this year.

The 'ghost bikes' were arranged by the Norwich Cycling Campaign group who were calling on Norfolk County Council (NCC) to to improve safety for cyclists.

Six cyclists have been killed on Norfolk’s roads so far this year, compared with four in 2022.

Norfolk County Council said it had worked hard to improve the experience for cyclists across the city.