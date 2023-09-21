Ryanair reduces winter schedule at Dublin Airport

Kenny Jacobs, Daa chief executive, said the claims made by Ryanair were false, with airport charges to rise by 6% next year.

"As Ryanair knows well, the aeronautical charges at Dublin Airport are regulated by the IAA who set the maximum level of charges at Dublin Airport," he said.

"There is nothing approaching a 45% proposed in pricing at Dublin Airport which is patently false for anyone who has studied the regulators' determination last December."

The operator also said incentives were offered to airlines with plans also in place for new and better infrastructure at Terminal 1 and 2.