City council makes deal for 111 affordable homes

The Hill Group secured detailed planning permission at Canalside in September 2022 and commenced work on the new homes in January.

Of the 111 homes, 89 will be made available for social rent and 22 on a shared-ownership basis.

Homes at the development have a range of low-carbon features, including air-source heat pumps and living green roofs.

The development also uses water consumption reduction measures, electric car charging points, and ample cycle storage.

The council's housing company, OX Place, is acting as development manager for the acquisition.

Hill Group chief executive Andy Hill said the project "ensures local people will have access to sustainable, well-designed homes on an affordable basis".

Homes are designed around a large landscaped communal park with play areas, meadow grassland, and an activity lawn.

More than 200 species of trees are planned across the site, including a new orchard.

Additionally, pedestrian and cycle paths will be integrated into the development.

Council cabinet member for housing Ms Smith called the agreement "a major boost" that enabled them "to provide 89 homes at genuinely affordable social rent and helping another 22 households to home ownership”.

The first homes are due to complete in the spring of 2024.