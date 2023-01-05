New £7m hotel and cafe planned for seaside resort
At a glance
Plans unveiled for new £7m Travelodge hotel and Starbucks cafe
Developers say the plans would create 30 new jobs and bring in £2.6m to the town's economy
Councillors are set to discuss the proposal on 12 January
- Published
Plans have been unveiled for a £7m hotel and drive-through coffee shop in Skegness.
The proposed 80-bed Travelodge and the Lincolnshire town's first Starbucks café would be built on a former crazy golf site on South Parade, creating up to 30 new jobs.
The plans, which have have been recommended for approval, will be considered by East Lindsey District Council planning committee on 12 January.
However, a number of objections have been received questioning whether a chain hotel should be built in the resort.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, developer the Burney Group claimed hotel guests would spend £2.6m every year in Skegness.
In its planning application the company said: "The global brands have identified Skegness as a key target location, looking to deliver high-quality and affordable hotel accommodation on the sea front and a new store for the world's largest coffee chain."
One resident has submitted an objection saying: "We already have traditional hotels and B&Bs, why do we need a chain like Travelodge coming here?"
They added that existing South Parade hotels would lose their sea views and could suffer as a result.
Another resident said the development would lead to more traffic and noise, and suggested it should have been located further away from the seafront.
However, another comment backed the development, saying: "Providing jobs for locals and beds for visitors, this development is to be welcomed for the continuing expansion of Skegness."
The crazy golf course has stood empty since 2018.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external, and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk, external.