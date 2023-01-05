Plans have been unveiled for a £7m hotel and drive-through coffee shop in Skegness.

The proposed 80-bed Travelodge and the Lincolnshire town's first Starbucks café would be built on a former crazy golf site on South Parade, creating up to 30 new jobs.

The plans, which have have been recommended for approval, will be considered by East Lindsey District Council planning committee on 12 January.

However, a number of objections have been received questioning whether a chain hotel should be built in the resort.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, developer the Burney Group claimed hotel guests would spend £2.6m every year in Skegness.

In its planning application the company said: "The global brands have identified Skegness as a key target location, looking to deliver high-quality and affordable hotel accommodation on the sea front and a new store for the world's largest coffee chain."