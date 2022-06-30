An appeal is being made for more people to house Ukrainian refugees in their homes.

Cornwall Council said as the war continues, more refugee families are arriving in the UK needing emergency placements.

It has been working to support residents who have offered their homes as emergency accommodation as part of the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme.

However, many existing sponsors are unable to extend their current accommodation offer beyond six months.

At the same time, some expressions of interest to become sponsors at the start of the invasion have proved to be unsuitable, the authority said.

It is appealing to residents who could offer space in their homes to people who have fled the war to get in touch.

Councillor Barbara Ellenbroek, Cornwall's Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said she wanted to thank all sponsors so far for their "generosity".

"The war is ongoing and we need more sponsors to offer accommodation in their homes to people who have fled the Ukraine," she said.

"If you or anyone you know think you could provide this accommodation we would love to hear from you."